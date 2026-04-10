Authorities in Punxsutawney, Brookville, and Snyder Township responded to several recent reports, including a physical struggle at a state police barracks, domestic violence over household hazards, and physical harassment.

Punxsutawney state police arrested a 31-year-old Reynoldsville woman on April 9 following an incident at the local barracks. Police say the woman arrived at the station at 1:15 p.m. to speak with an unknown trooper and displayed signs of drug impairment. When informed she was being detained for a DUI investigation, she attempted to flee and resisted arrest. During the ensuing struggle, the arrestee allegedly tried to kick a trooper in the groin. She was released for medical treatment, and charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and DUI were prepared for a warrant.

In Brookville, borough police responded to a domestic violence call on South Pickering Street on April 8 at 2:11 p.m.. A 31-year-old female reported that a verbal argument with a 28-year-old male escalated after he used obscene language and forcefully threw his wallet at her, causing bruising on her arm. The dispute reportedly began over plastic bags left on the floor posing a safety hazard. The male admitted to the argument and was arrested on charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Troopers from the DuBois barracks also investigated a harassment report in Snyder Township on April 5. According to court records, Joseph Richard Shields, 37, of Corsica, was cited for physical harassment following an incident involving another individual. The citation was filed on April 7 through the office of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana. The case is awaiting a plea.

The post Authorities Release Details On Recent Crimes In Jefferson County Including Multiple Harassment Cases appeared first on exploreJefferson.