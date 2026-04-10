DUBOIS- April is National Donate Life Month (NDLM), an annual observance established by Donate Life America focusing on the need and importance of organ, tissue and cornea donation. NDLM encourages people to register their decision to become a donor, honor living and deceased donors and celebrate the lives that have been saved.

According to Donate Life America, throughout the U.S. more than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving transplants. Every 10 minutes another person is added to the national transplant list while 20 people will die each day without receiving the transplant they need. One organ donor can save up to eight lives, a cornea could restore sight to two people and tissue donations could heal 75 people. On average 11,000 people who die annually are considered medically suitable to donate organs, tissue and corneas yet only a fraction actually donate.

Below are some common myths along with actual facts.

Myth: If I am in an accident and they find my license indicating that I am an organ donor, medical professionals will not try to save my life.

Fact: When you go to the hospital for treatment, paramedics, nurses and doctors focus on saving your life — not somebody else’s. The Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) is only notified after all life-saving efforts have failed.

Myth: My body will be mutilated and disfigured if I would donate.

Fact: Organ and tissue donation will not interfere with traditional funeral arrangements such as an open casket. Doctors maintain the utmost respect for the donor and organs are removed in a routine operation similar to other types of surgeries.

Myth: Organs go to people who didn’t take care of their own organs.

Fact: Organs go to people who were born with or developed diseases that have caused organ failure. Less than 5% of those waiting, need a transplant because of their own behaviors or choices.

Myth: I am too old to become an organ donor.

Fact: No one is ever too old or too young to give the gift of life. Every potential donor is evaluated on a case-by-case basis at the time of their death to determine which organs and tissue are suitable for donation.

Myth: My religion does not support donation.

Fact: All major religions consider organ donation to be an individual decision, or support it and see it as the final act of love and generosity toward others.

The physicians and staff at Penn Highlands Healthcare observe National Donate Life Month by helping to raise awareness about organ, cornea and tissue donation among patients, visitors, employees and communities through various communications and activities such as flag raising ceremonies at its hospitals; urging everyone to wear blue and green on April 10, 2026 — Blue and Green Day; and encouraging everyone to become an organ donor by registering at www.donatelifepa.org or when renewing their driver’s license in person or online at www.dmv.pa.org.