CLEARFIELD — Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging, in partnership with the Centers for Active Living, will host its annual Summer Celebration and volunteer recognition on April 23 at the Copper Cork Event Center. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and will highlight the Centers for Active Living programs, celebrate volunteers, and share updates on programs and services that support older adults across the county.

The Summer Celebration will bring together participants, volunteers, staff, and community partners for a midday program featuring recognition of outstanding volunteers, information on upcoming Centers for Active Living activities, music and dancing, a meal by Shannon’s Catering, and opportunities to learn about resources available through the Area Agency on Aging. Attendees will hear short presentations about senior programming, wellness offerings, and transportation and nutrition services that help older residents stay active, connected, and supported in their homes and communities.

“We are excited to honor the volunteers who give their time and energy to support our members and programs,” said Dennis Biancuzzo, Director of Business Development. “Their dedication keeps our communities vibrant and allows us to expand services that promote independence and quality of life for older adults across Clearfield County.”

The event will provide a chance for residents to meet staff and volunteers, ask questions about services, and learn how to get involved. Centers for Active Living programs include social and educational activities, exercise and wellness classes, and community outreach designed to reduce isolation and enhance well-being. Information tables will be available to connect attendees with resources for caregiving support, PA Medi counseling, in-home services, and local partner organizations.

Programs and services of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, the Mature Resources Foundation, and local and client contributions. These combined resources support a network of services designed to help older adults maintain independence and stay engaged in their communities.