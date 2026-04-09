CURWENSVILLE, Pa. — Three local Masonic lodges and the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation (CCCF) are teaming up for a second year to provide medical grants to local children.

Noble Lodge 480 of Curwensville, Masonic Lodge 515 in Osceola Mills, and Masonic Lodge 574 of Coalport are partnering with the CCCF to assist families facing immediate or ongoing medical expenses not covered by health insurance.

Beginning Monday, April 20, families can apply for the grant online at clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org. The application period closes Friday, June 5, and the committee will announce award determinations by Aug. 31.

How to Apply

To file an application, parents or legal guardians must:

Visit the CCCF website and click the “FILE ZENTMYER APPLICATION” button. Create a login and provide the requested information. Upload specific letters of reference from certified physicians detailing the child’s medical condition and treatment needs. Provide documentation from their insurance provider showing the denial of payment for the specific service or equipment.

The foundation noted that grants are paid directly to medical service providers or vendors; funds cannot be paid to families or used to reimburse past expenses. All applicant information remains confidential, though the selection committee may request an interview.

Legacy of the PB Zentmyer Trust

The PB Zentmyer Trust Fund, established in the 1920s, provides the funding for these awards. The Zentmyer estate entrusted area Masonic Lodges to manage and distribute the funds to local children with specific medical needs.

In 2025, the committee awarded a grant to a local child with severe autism to purchase specialized equipment and therapeutic supplies for daily treatment.

“We encourage any family with a child who has special medical needs not covered by insurance to apply,” said Greg Hamm, a member of the Masons and the PB Zentmyer Committee. “We know there are families that need help paying for treatment or equipment. We are looking for those families so we can provide that extra help.”

For questions regarding the application process, email cccfexecdir@outlook.com.