LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (EYT) — The PSAC announced their Winter Top 10 honorees for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday. Clarion’s Luna Castellanos was named to the Women’s Top 10 list for the second consecutive year.

The PSAC Top 10 was initiated in the 1998-99 academic year and is awarded to those men and women student-athletes who excel in both the classroom and athletic competition. Honorees — five men and five women — are nominated and then voted on by the Sports Information and Athletic Communications professionals of the conference.

Castellanos capped an amazing four-year career at Clarion by winning the national championship on the 1-Meter board and taking third place on the 3-Meter board in 2026. The win on the 1-Meter board was the fifth of her career, tying her for second place among divers in NCAA history for career national championships with another Golden Eagle, Kayla Kelosky.

With her third Women’s Diver of the Year honor, Castellanos joins an elite club that includes only two other women, both Golden Eagles. Kelosky and Jamie Wolf are the only other women in NCAA history to win three Diver of the Year honors.

Castellanos’ second Winter Top 10 puts her in fairly elite company at Clarion as well. The most recent Golden Eagle woman to earn back-to-back honors was Kristin Day, who did it 2014-15. Tyler Falk was the last Clarion athlete to win the award in consecutive years, representing the baseball program in 2016-17.

The post Luna Castellanos Named PSAC Winter Top 10 Honoree appeared first on exploreJefferson.