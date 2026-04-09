BELLWOOD-The theme thus far of the 2026 baseball season for the Clearfield Bison could be compared to a light switch. Flip it on, they play, but flipped off, no one is taking the field. The weather has been frustrating for everyone this season, but after celebrating the Easter holiday and being away from school for the last week, the team finally got the chance to be back on the diamond. This time, the buses got loaded up with equipment, and the trip south to Bellwood meant a battle against the Blue Devils.

This came down to who could make a play, as both teams were going back-and-forth in seeing who could get the advantage. Clearfield had the early advantage, then lost it, and saw that cost them late in a 6-4 loss.

The Bison got on the board early in a big way. With runners on the corners, Hayden Rumsky looked down the first pitch he was offered by Killian Worthing and lined it into right field, bringing Rex Butler across the plate for the opening run. An error by shortstop Avery Bardell allowed Noah Wriglesworth to reach base, while also bringing Braison Patrick home, and then a groundout by Jake Bloom brought in Rumsky. Three at-bats allowed three runs to come in and give Clearfield the early lead.

Bellwood got a pair of runs back in the next two innings before Clearfield increased the lead to 4-2 in the top of the fourth. Things began going awry in the bottom half of the inning, unfortunately, for the visiting squad.

With two outs on the board, Bloom mishandled a pitch by Connor Peacock, which allowed Bradyn Partner to cross home to cut the lead to just one run. Peacock would walk Brady McConnell and Cam Swogger to load the bases. Chase Plummer then singled to short to bring Jackson Dorminy home, and suddenly the game was tied at four runs a piece.

Neither team would score in the fifth, and Clearfield was held scoreless in the top of the sixth.

Peacock gave up a single to Dorminy to start the bottom of the inning, then another to McConnell to put runners on first and second. At that point, coaches came out to pull Peacock from the hill, and let Jayce Brothers take over coming from right field. O’Brian Owens moved to the outfield, while Peacock took over at second base.

With Swogger at the plate, a wild pitch moved all the runners to second and third. Faced with a 3-1 offering, Swogger blasted a liner to right field, clearing the bases and putting the Blue Devils ahead by two runs. The Bison got out of the inning, but now needed to find a way to bring in a couple runs in order to at minimum have a full seventh inning.

Peacock would be walked, and Owens made it on base, with one out on the board. Butler then ground into a fielder’s choice as Worthing tagged third to keep all runners as far from home as possible. Colton Bumbarger was the final hope, and he would ground out to third, stranding the tying runs and ending the game.

Worthing got the win on the afternoon, going five and one-third innings, giving up the lone four runs. Peacock would take the first loss of his season in a five-inning effort that yielded ten hits, and six runs.

Clearfield (2-2) gets a bit of a breather for a few days as they are back on the road Friday afternoon at Westmont Hilltop.

SCORE BY INNING

Clearfield 030 100 0 – 4 5 2

Bellwood-Antis 011 202 X – 6 11 2

Clearfield – 4

Jayce Brothers-rf/p 4000, Connor Peacock-p/2b 3000, O’Brian Owens-2b/rf 4010, Rex Butler-lf 4120, Colton Bumbarger-3b 3000, Braison Patrick-ss 3210, Hayden Rumsky-cf 1111, Noah Wriglesworth-1b 2001, Jake Bloom-c 3002. TOTALS 27 4 5 4.

Bellwood-Antis – 6

Jackson Dorminy-cf 4220, Brady McConnell-3b 2110, Cam Swogger-c 3122, Chase Plummer-2b 4012, Landon Sneath-dh 4010, Killian Worthing-p 3110, Curtis Shedlock-1b 4010, Caleb Plummer-rf 3011, Bradyn Partner-lf 2110. TOTALS 29 6 11 5.

2B: Swogger

HBP: Worthing

E: Bloom, Bumbarger/Shedlock, Bardell

Pitching

Clearfield: Peacock-5 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 SO, 4 BB; Brothers-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB.

Bellwood-Antis: Worthing-5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 SO, 3 BB; Shedlock-1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.

W-Worthing

L-Peacock (2-1)

Clearfield Bison Baseball Scoreboard