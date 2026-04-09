HYDE — On Wednesday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex, Clearfield’s Megan Wisor and Bellwood Antis’ Paylnn Gregg hooked up in an old fashioned pitcher’s duel that was nothings but zeros until the Lady Bison, with smart baserunning and some small ball, pushed two runs across in the bottom of the sixth inning and then held on for a 2-0 win.

Senior shortstop Aevril Hayward led off the bottom of the sixth with a line drive single to center and smartly advanced to second base when the Lady Blue Devil centerfielder airmailed the throw all the way in to the pitcher for an error. After an out, catcher Ellie McBride worked a six-pitch at-bat into a walk, Gregg’s lone walk of the game.

With freshman right fielder Lila Roberts at the plate, Hayward stole third and scored when the throw from the catcher dribbled out into left field off of the third baseman’s glove, plating the first run of the game. With McBride on second, Roberts delivered her second hit of the game, this one an RBI double just inside the left field foul line, giving the Lady Bison an all-important insurance run.

Bellwood-Antis did get a runner in scoring position with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, but Wisor invoked a lazy fly to left fielder Raigan Uncles in foul territory to end the game and raise the Lady Bison record to 2-1, after suffering through six postponements thus far this season. The Lady Blue Devils dropped to 4-2 with the loss.

Earning her second shut out of the young season, Wisor lowered her ERA to 1.09 with the win, while scattering five hits, while only walking one.

Multi-hit games for Roberts and Hayward raised their season averages to .556 and .500 respectively to lead the team.

Also picking up hits for Clearfield were Uncles, Dalayni Kushner, and Mia Helsel.

Gregg suffered the tough luck loss despite striking out eight batters.

Clearfield will be back in action on Thursday when they host the Tyrone Lady Golden Eagles (3-3) on Thursday afternoon at 4:30.

Score by innings:

Bellwood 000 000 0 0 5 3

Clearfield 000 002 x 2 7 1

BELLWOOD ANTIS — 0

Karlie Sweigert 2B 4010, Parker Martin SS 3000, London McKee 3B 2010, Abby Clabaugh DP 3000, Palynn Gregg P 3000, Lainey Stinson 1B 3000, Amyra Snyder LF 3010, Avery Conlon CF 3000, Hayden Taylor C 3020, TOTALS 27 0 5 0.

CLEARFIELD — 2

Raigan Uncles LF 3010, Haley Billotte 1B 3000, Aevril Hayward SS 3120, Joell Henry DP 3000, Megan Wisor flex/P 0000, Ellie McBride C 2100, Lila Roberts RF 3021, Dalayni Kushner 3B 3010, Mia Helsel 2B 3010, Lily McBride CF 2000, TOTALS 25 2 7 1.

E – Taylor – 2, Gregg; Helsel. 2B – Taylor, McKee; Roberts. SB – Hayward, McBride, Kushner. Sac – L McBride.

Pitching:

Bellwood Antis: Gregg (L) – 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO

Clearfield: Wisor (W, 2-1) – 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 BB

Lady Bison Schedule: