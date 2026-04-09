HYDE — The Clearfield Lady Bison and the Tyrone Lady Golden Eagles tied 9-9 in hits, but the visitors from Tyrone scored more where it mattered most as they left town with a 7-3 win to up their season record to 4-3, while Clearfield’s record evened out at 2-2.

The visiting team scored right out of the gate, plating a single run in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by Sage Harris.

They upped their lead to 3-0, plating two runs in the third on a Paisley Fix sacrifice fly and an Ally McNelis single.

The Lady Bison answered with their own 2-spot in the bottom of that same inning.

Freshman centerfielder Lily McBride started the inning by easily beating out an infield single into the hole at short. After an out, she proceeded to steal second base and looked like she was going to get stranded there after a second out was recorded. McBride did move to third on a wild pitch during Aevril Hayward’s at-bat, which ended up in a walk to put two runners on. After a Hayward steal of second, designated player Joell Henry lined a single to center to cur the deficit to 3-2.

Henry then came in to pitch the fourth inning, replacing starter Megan Wisor. Tyrone was held scoreless in the fourth, but scored two unearned runs in the fifth to up their lead to 5-3.

Freshman Lila Roberts threw the final two innings, giving up a single run in each, with one earned and one unearned.

The Lady Bison managed one run in the sixth on a throwing error mixed in with three singles and a runner being gunned down at home.

The Lady Bison got the lead off runner on in the seventh on Jo Henry’s second hit of the game, but Tyrone starter and finisher Kaitlyn Rockwell picked up her 11th, 12th, and 13th strikeouts in succession to end the game with a 7-3 final.

Lilly McBride had three hits, including a double, to pace the Lady Bison, with Ellie McBride and Joell Henry also had multi-hit games with two each.

The Lady Bison take the long trek to the Johnstown area to face undefeated Westmont-Hilltop (5-0) on Friday.

Score by innings:

Tyrone 102 021 1 7 9 1

Clearfield 002 001 0 3 9 2

TYRONE — 7

Kaitlyn Rockwell P 5000, Grace Naylor CF 4100, Amariah Sprankle SS 3320, Sage Harris 3B 4121, Lucy Fogleman C 3111, Paisley Fix 2000, Ally McNelis 2B 3121, Maddie Haines DP 1010, Sydney Beeman flex/LF 3000, Maddy Harper RF 4010, TOTALS 32 7 9 4.

CLEARFIELD — 3

Raigan Uncles CF 3110, Haley Billotte 1B 3010, Aevril Hayward SS 3100, Joell Henry DP/P 3022, Ellie McBride C 4020, Lila Roberts RF 3000, Dalayni Kushner 3B 3000, Rae Duckett PH 1000, Hailey Miles flex/2B 0000, Megan Wisor P/RF 2000, Jordan Lazauskas PH 1000, Lily McBride CF 3130, TOTALS 29 3 9 2.

E – Naylor; Kushner, Uncles. 2B – McNelis, Sprankle, Harris; E McBride, L McBride. SB – Naylor, Fogleman; L Mcbride – 2, Hayward. HBP – Uncles. SF – Fix.

Pitching:

Tyrone: Rockwell (W) – 7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 13 SO, 1 HBP (Uncles)

Clearfield: Wisor (L, 2-2) 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, Henry – 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, Roberts – 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 SO

Lady Bison Scoreboard: