ALEXANDRIA — The old saying goes, “All good things must come to an end.” That saying is absolute fact in the sports world, because good things always come to an end, whether it’s dynasties in the NFL, championship streaks in the NBA, or years gone by without winning the Great American Race. The Curwensville Golden Tide baseball squad has been on a streak to start the season, winning five games, and scoring double-digit runs in four of them. Thursday afternoon, the Tide made the road trip to Alexandra to go against the Juniata Valley Hornets, looking to keep that streak going.

The streak came to a conclusion, as the Hornets put their stingers in the Tide in back-to-back innings, handing them a 14-3 loss that only lasted five innings.

Curwensville was first on the board as Lincoln Hoyt grounded to short in the opening inning to bring Lawson Neiswender across the plate for the opening run. Two innings later, he really got things going.

Breck Finn started the third when he reached on an error. Neiswender then tried his best to advance to first on a dropped third strike, but the throw was good for the opening out. Finn made it to third to put the next run just 90 feet from scoring. Hoyt wasted little time as Kyler Spurlin’s first offering was right where he wanted the pitch. One swing of the bat, and the ball sailed to left field and over the wall. The first home run of the season ignited the entire dugout for the Tide, plating two.

Suddenly, things went extremely awry for the visiting team.

Starting pitcher Gavin McDermott walked Robert Hess to start the inning. With one ball and two strikes on the board to Nate Rodkey, the umpire called a balk that advanced Hess to second. Rodkey then reached first on an error Finn to put runners on the corners. A walk to Ethan Scalia suddenly loaded the bases, and no outs were recorded.

With Elijah Johns at the plate, and already at a 3-0 count, another balk was called, moving all runners and putting the Hornets on the board. Johns was then walked as well, loading the bases a second time. Spurlin then blasted a liner to right field for a two-RBI double to tie the game. At that point, the coaching staff made some swaps as Hunter Passmore then took over pitching duties.

It made no difference as Matt Dick would walk to load the bases once more, then Dmitri Boyd walked as well to give the Hornets the lead, all before the first out was on the board.

Juniata Valley then plated two more on a double by Kevin Sunderland, and another pair on a single to left by Hess. The 8-3 lead seemed to stop the sting for a bit, but the Hornets were not done, as the fourth inning was just as tough.

With runners on first and second, Spurlin managed another RBI when he doubled to center, then Dick added another on a grounder to short. Logan Harpster managed a well-placed sacrifice bunt, but ultimately made it to first and brought Spurlin home to make it 11-3.

A two-RBI single by Rodkey gave the host a 10-run lead, and a bases loaded pitch to Johns ultimately caught him in the body to make it 14-3.

The Tide managed to get two runners on base in the fifth, but Colby Proud, who came in as pitcher late in the game, grounded out to end the game, and also end the undefeated streak for Curwensville.

McDermott took the loss on the afternoon, pitching only two innings and giving up four runs. For the Hornets, Spurlin’s four-inning effort would give him the victory.

Those wanting to see the next game for Curwensville (5-1) will have to be up a bit early to make the start. Up next on the docket for the Tide is a road trip to face Claysburg-Kimmel on Saturday morning. The first pitch is slated for 10 a.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Curwensville 102 00 – 3 6 1

Juniata Valley 008 6X – 14 9 2

Curwensville – 3

Cael Butler-cf 3010, Breck Finn-2b 3100, Lawson Neiswender-1b 3110, Lincoln Hoyt-c 3133, Gavin McDermott-p 2000, Peyton Perks-rf 2000, Hunter Passmore-p 0000, Colby Proud-p 1000, Trenton Best-ss 0000, Cayden Pierce-3b 2000, Kyler Nelen-lf 2010. TOTALS 21 3 6 3.

Juniata Valley – 14

Ethan Scalia-ss 2210, Elijah Johns-2b 1211, Kyler Spurlin-p/c 4123, Matt Dick-1b 2211, Dmitri Boyd-dh 2101, Logan Harpster-3b 2211, Kevin Sunderland-c/p 3112, Robert Hess-rf 1212, Nate Rodkey-cf 3112. TOTALS 20 14 9 13.

2B: Neiswender, Nelen/Sunderland, Spurlin-2, Johns

HR: Hoyt

HBP: Best/Johns

SB: Neiswender, Hoyt-3, Best/Johns, Dick

CS: Butler/Hess

E: Finn/Dick-2

Pitching

Curwensville: McDermott-2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 SO, 4 BB; Passmore-1.2 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 1 SO, 4 BB; Proud-0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.

Juniata Valley: Spurlin-4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 SO, 1 BB; Sunderland-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.

W-Spurlin

L-McDermott (1-1)

Golden Tide Baseball Scoreboard