CLEARFIELD- The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 812 of Clearfield, recently made a donation to the League on Social Services, Inc. in support of its Rellies Program.

Located in Hyde, the League on Social Services, Inc. has proudly served Clearfield and the surrounding communities of Northwest and Central Pennsylvania since 1974. Its mission is to provide quality human services that strengthen families and improve lives throughout the region.

The organization offers a variety of programs designed to address diverse community needs. One such initiative, the Rellies Program, recently faced a financial shortfall that placed its continuation in jeopardy. The program is dedicated to supporting kinship caregivers—grandparents, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and close family friends—who step in to raise children when their parents are unable to do so. These caregivers often assume this responsibility unexpectedly and may encounter emotional, financial, and logistical challenges while striving to provide stable, loving homes.

The Rellies Program hosts a kinship caregiver support group every other Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. These meetings offer educational resources, connections to community services, and presentations from guest speakers. Program Coordinator Stefanie Shepler emphasized the importance of the program, stating, “Just as importantly, caregivers gain something many of them lack—a supportive community of individuals who truly understand their situation.”

John McLaughlin, Worthy President of F.O.E. 812, highlighted the organization’s commitment to service. “Our motto is ‘People Helping People,’ and we strive to live by that every day,” he said. “When Stefanie reached out for support, our members did not hesitate to ensure we could cover the program’s entire estimated shortfall. We hope this program continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of families in our community.”

For more information about the League on Social Services, Inc. and its programs, please contact the organization at 814-765-3353.