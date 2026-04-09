CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Clearfield County jury found Dennis William E. Demoss, 38, of Munson, guilty today of drug delivery resulting in death for the 2022 overdose of a teenaged boy.

Jurors deliberated for about one hour before returning guilty verdicts on all counts, including felony charges of endangering the welfare of children and criminal use of a communication facility. Demoss was also convicted of misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, corruption of minors, and recklessly endangering another person.

The charges stem from the August 2022 death of Blake Gooch in Morris Township.

The verdict concludes a nearly four-day trial. A full report on the closing arguments will be available Friday.