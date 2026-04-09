CLEARFIELD, Pa. — CLEARFIELD – During the third day of his trial on drug delivery resulting in death charges, Dennis William E. Demoss of Munson, took the stand in his own defense.

Demoss, 38, is also charged with endangering the welfare of children and criminal use of communication facility, felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, corruption of minors and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the overdose death of a teenage boy in Morris Township in August 2022.

According to testimony, Demoss was staying at the same residence as the victim, Blake Gooch, when he said the boy complained of a headache. He told investigators that he gave the victim ibuprofen.

The victim’s cause of death is listed as fentanyl toxicity.

On Wednesday, Demoss recounted the day, July 28, 2022, Blake overdosed which started with the two being dropped off to work in Philipsburg by a family member. They worked all day which was very hot, he said and when they were taken home, Blake complained of a headache. Demoss said he gave him some ibuprofen and after eating, Blake went downstairs to lie down.

Demoss explained that the downstairs area was “pitch black” when the lights were off. He laid down on the same bed and also fell asleep.

According to the affidavit, a juvenile witness, told investigators she entered the basement bedroom and saw Blake asleep, but his eyes were open and “rolling in the back of his head” and he was snoring weirdly. She asked Demoss about this, and he said Blake was fine and just sleeping. She left the home and about an hour later, she saw an ambulance drive past her to the residence.

Another juvenile witness told police he saw Blake sleeping while foamy white and red substance was coming from his mouth and he was breathing “weird”. He woke up Demoss who was also asleep there, to tell him something was wrong, but he brushed it off.

In his testimony, Demoss said one of the juveniles came downstairs, turned the light on and Demoss saw Blake was foaming at the mouth. He told the juvenile to get his mother who then came downstairs.

She saw what was happening and she “flew back upstairs” to get Christy Frizzell who is a nurse. Christy called 911.

“I was shaking” and “I didn’t know what was going on,” Demoss said.

He called his sister who was dating Blake’s father, Jordan, to let them know about Blake’s situation.

Previous testimony from emergency personnel related that Blake was completely unresponsive and in a “dire situation” when they arrived after being dispatched at 8:40 p.m. No one at the scene was able to provide information on what he had taken other than he was smoking some marijuana.

In the ambulance he suffered a cardiac arrest. They were able to bring him back using CPR and a special device that did chest compressions for them. He was also given Narcan since they believed his reaction was to some type of illicit drug.

They had to use suction to clear his mouth of the foam and it was necessary to do an intubation on him since he was not breathing on his own. He was taken by helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital. On the way, he was placed on a ventilator. He was declared brain dead a few days later.

Demoss stated that Blake didn’t do drugs and that he didn’t give him any marijuana.

He explained his sudden move to Kentucky a few weeks after Blake’s death as necessary for him to help an aunt who needed assistance with a large farm.

During cross examination by First Assistant District Attorney F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III, Demoss admitted to cell phone conversations with Justin Hubler that seemed to indicate they were setting up a deal for Demoss to buy drugs. But, Demoss claimed he thought he was messaging with someone else.

Bell pointed out the inconsistency with the juvenile witnesses who had testified about Demoss’s indifference to Blake’s condition. Demoss claimed he tried to wake Blake up the first time anyone mentioned he was having trouble.

Bell asked if he was saying the other witnesses lied, and Demoss responded that they simply had it “backward”.

Demoss was unable to completely explain why he continuously called his sister starting around 5:38 p.m. He simply said they speak often.

Earlier in the day, Justin Hubler testified for the prosecution regarding the cell phone messages. He verified he exchanged text messages with Demoss in late July 2022. He had sold him methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl at various times.

Trooper Austin Woolcock who filed the charges testified about finding a smoking device and a pill bottle in Demoss’s bedroom. The pills in the bottle were labeled as ibuprofen 800 milligrams.

Trooper Brett Bailor of the state police crime lab in Erie was also called as a witness regarding the pills. He explained there was a powder or residue which tested positive for fentanyl and an acetyl of fentanyl.

Dr. Jennifer Wolford who works with the child advocacy center, testified about Blake’s treatment at the hospital. She explained he arrived in “grave condition” and was in the intensive care unit. Officials had questions about how he had gotten the controlled substances in his system which were fentanyl and xylazine, an animal tranquilizer.

Wolford further stated that xylazine is sometimes found in street fentanyl.

“Somehow this child got access to this drug.”

She agreed there was some child neglect in this case as Blake’s “medical needs were not met” that day.

Defense attorney Robert Freeman, in his cross examination, asked Wolford if Blake received fentanyl while he was being treated. She responded that he did get a minor dose so he wouldn’t fight intubation in the helicopter and again at the hospital.

She was quick to state that he had respiratory distress and a cardiac arrest, before he was ever treated with fentanyl by medical personnel.

The trial continues Thursday with closing arguments before the jury begins their deliberations.