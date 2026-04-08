HYDE, Pa. — Lawrence Township supervisors are seeking clarity on the township’s accident policy before putting it into effect.

The supervisors tabled the policy last month to address lingering questions. At Tuesday’s meeting, the board took no action after acting Police Chief Julie Curry raised concerns regarding specific requirements.

As currently written, the policy requires any township employee or firefighter to report an accident within 24 hours and undergo a drug test. Curry noted the policy fails to specify whether it applies to officers within the Clearfield Regional Police Department.

“Since Lawrence Township owns police vehicles, would this apply to the officers as well?” Curry asked. She suggested broadening the language to explicitly include “any township employee, firefighter, or police officer.”

Curry also questioned the logistical and financial burden of the policy, noting the police budget is tight. She asked who would pay for the drug testing and where employees should go for results, especially if an accident occurs at night when many facilities are closed.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner added that the policy should specify whether the township requires blood or urine testing. Township Manager Ashley Pritchard said she would work with Curry to refine the policy before implementation.

Also at the meeting, the board voted to hire Chad Glasscow of Glen Richey as a member of the road crew effective April 15 and to award the contract for Scribers and Lick Run Road to Arbor Pros in the amount of $20,500 and $17,000. The paving is funded through grants.

Ruffner asked if the bids included any traffic control, or if that would be the responsibility of the township. Pritchard said traffic control would be done by the contractor, along with cleanup. Supervisor Scott Way noted that they have used Arbor Pros on past work and the work done was exceptional, to which Ruffner and Powell agreed.

The Board of Supervisors will not hold a second meeting in April, as most members will attend a PSATS (Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors) conference. The board voted to allow the manager and secretary to pay township bills during that time.

The next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.