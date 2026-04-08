SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Early Intervention (EI) is a federally and state-funded program designed to support children from birth to age three who have developmental delays or disabilities.

The program is completely free for families and is available in all counties. Next Step Therapy provides Early Intervention services across 10 counties, offering support to families during the most important years of a child’s development.

Any parent or caregiver can request an evaluation if they have concerns about their child’s development. As a parent, you know your child best. If something doesn’t feel right, there is no need to wait — simply contact your county’s Early Intervention office to request an evaluation.

A county service coordinator will meet with you, typically in your home, to complete the intake process and answer any questions. They will then arrange for an independent evaluator to assess your child’s development in their natural setting.

The evaluation helps determine whether your child qualifies for services and what types of support may be beneficial. If services are recommended, your service coordinator will guide you through the next steps, beginning with choosing a provider. Families always have the right to choose their provider, and you may request Next Step Therapy.

Services May Include

Speech therapy

Feeding therapy

Occupational therapy

Physical therapy

Special instruction (supporting cognitive, social‑emotional, or behavioral skills)

One of the greatest advantages of Early Intervention is that services take place in your child’s natural environment — your home or daycare. This allows providers to integrate strategies into daily routines and coach caregivers so progress continues throughout the week.

Benefits of Early Intervention

No cost to families

No physician referral required

Providers come to you

Services are provided in your home or daycare

Early support promotes stronger brain and muscle development

Caregivers receive coaching and skill‑based strategies to use throughout the week

Freedom to choose your provider — Choose Next Step Therapy

For more than 20 years, Next Step Therapy has proudly supported families in Early Intervention across multiple counties. Their experienced, compassionate team is dedicated to helping children reach their fullest potential while supporting caregivers every step of the way.

CONTACT NEXT STEP THERAPY TODAY: 📞 (814) 677‑1390

The post SPONSORED: Next Step Therapy Offers Free Early Intervention Services for Children from birth to Age Three appeared first on exploreJefferson.