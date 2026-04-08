CURWENSVILLE — Addison Siple fired a 5-inning no-hitter and the Curwensville softball team shut out visiting Williamsburg 10-0 Tuesday at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.

Siple struck out 13 Lady Pirates, reaching the 700-mark for her career, and walked one in the 78-pitch whitewashing.

Ava Hainsey and Kylah Wos led the offense with two hits apiece.

Hainsey put the Lady Tide on top 1-0 in the first with a sacrifice fly that plated Addison Warren, who also scored in the third inning on a Siple RBI groundout.

Addyson Neiswender made it 3-0 in the fourth with an RBI single, and Wos’ two-run single upped the advantage to 5-0.

Curwensville ended it with a 5-run fifth that was helped along by two Williamsburg errors. Adelyn Koval had a two-run double in the inning and Warren ended the game with a base hit that scored Koval to make it 10-0 and invoke the Mercy Rule.

Warren had a hit, two walks and three runs. Eliza Aughenbaugh drew three walks and scored two runs.

Curwensville improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Inter County Conference.

The Lady Tide host Juniata Valley on Thursday.

Williamsburg—0

Ross p 2000, Walter cf 2000, Giasante ss 2000, Strohmyer 1b 1000, Shultz 2b 2000, Dicken rf 2000, Merritts 3b 2000, Flaig c 2000, Ross lf 1000. Totals: 16-0-0-0.

Curwensville—10

Warren c 2311, Wos 2b 3022, Siple p 2001, Hainsey 3b 2121, Peoples ss 3000, Simcox lf-cf 3100, Aughenbaugh rf 0200, Covert cf 1000, Neiswender lf 2111, Witherite 1b 2100, Koval pf 1112. Totals: 21-10-7-8.

Score by Innings

Williamsburg 000 00— 0 0 3

Curwensville 101 35—10 7 1

Errors—Giasante, Walter, Shultz; Hainsey. 2B—Koval. SB—Warren 3, Aughenbaugh 3, Siple 2. CS—Wos. SF—Hainsey.

Pitching

Williamsburg: Ross—4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO.

Curwensville Siple—5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 SO.

WP—Siple. LP—Ross.

LADY TIDE SCOREBOARD: