CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) — A man escaped injury when an equipment failure caused his trailer to detach and strike his vehicle in Newburg Borough, Clearfield County, state police say.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks, the crash occurred at 10:44 a.m. on April 3, at the intersection of State Route 36 and La Jose Road.

Police reported that Devin J. Gray, 22, of Patton, was traveling west in a 1998 Ford F-150. While traveling, an equipment failure occurred at the trailer hitch, causing the trailer to detach from the truck.

State police said the trailer struck the rear of the Ford as it was attempting to turn onto La Jose Road. The truck then traveled off the roadway, striking a road sign and a tree with its passenger side.

The Ford came to a final rest across both lanes of La Jose Road facing southeast, police said.

Gray was wearing a lap and shoulder belt at the time of the crash and reported no injuries, according to police.

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