Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway and DuBois, along with Brookville Borough Police, responded to several recent incidents involving impaired driving, an ongoing death investigation, and domestic-related harassment charges.

In their latest report, state police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop on Toby Road in Fox Township, Elk County, on March 12. At 10:01 p.m., troopers stopped a 2025 white Ford F-150XLT for a summary traffic violation. Investigators determined the driver, a 55-year-old Reynoldsville man, was under the influence of alcohol. The individual was taken into custody and transported to the Ridgway barracks for a legal breath test. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Troopers from the DuBois Crime Unit initiated a death investigation in Penfield, Clearfield County, on April 5. The incident was reported at 8:57 p.m. and involved a 51-year-old male victim. Authorities stated that the investigation into the matter remains active at this time.

In a separate incident, Brookville Borough Police responded to a residence on Hastings Street on April 2. At 4:16 p.m., a physical altercation occurred between two family members. As a result, an 18-year-old female and a 15-year-old female were both charged with harassment.

The post Police Respond to DUI, Death Investigation, and Harassment Cases Across the Region appeared first on exploreJefferson.