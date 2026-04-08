PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — In a town world-famous for a weather-predicting groundhog, a different kind of local icon is making waves—one made of hand-tossed dough, premium mozzarella, and a deep-seated commitment to the community.

Punxsy Pizza, located in the heart of Punxsutawney, has transitioned from a former franchise to a standout independent powerhouse under the leadership of owner and “World Pizza Champion,” Scott Anthony.

Anthony, who has been a staple of the pizza industry for over 20 years, rebranded the business in 2014 to focus on upscale ingredients and community-centric service. His motto, “Think about Pizza,” isn’t just a catchy tagline; it’s a business philosophy that emphasizes local sourcing and operational excellence.

Community Spirit in Every Box

Punxsy Pizza is perhaps best known for its “Pizza and Prevention” fundraiser. Following the events of 9/11, Anthony launched the initiative to support local firefighters. The shop creates the “Chief”—a massive 12-inch by 24-inch rectangular pie—sold at a discount, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the local fire department.

Beyond the Box: A Marketing Powerhouse

While the pizza is the star, Scott Anthony has also gained national recognition as a “marketing guru” within the industry.

He has authored books like Profits in the Pie and serves as a regular speaker at the International Pizza Expo. His ability to blend digital innovation—being the first independent shop in town to offer online ordering—with old-school small-town hospitality has kept the business thriving even during the busiest days of the year, like the annual Groundhog Day surge.

Whether it’s supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation or feeding the 50,000+ visitors who descend upon the town every February, Punxsy Pizza remains a testament to what happens when passion meets community. As Anthony often says, when you buy local, the money stays home—and at Punxsy Pizza, home never tasted so good.

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