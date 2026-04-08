Kersey, PA – As part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to meeting Pennsylvania workers where they are and investing in resources that strengthen the Commonwealth’s workforce, PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker recently celebrated the launch of the newest mobile PA CareerLink® unit – the third of its kind in Pennsylvania. This mobile PA CareerLink® office will support employers, job seekers, students, and partners across six north central Pennsylvania counties – Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter – where access to workforce and career-readiness services may be limited.

“Every Pennsylvanian deserves access to opportunity, no matter their ZIP code. This mobile PA CareerLink® unit helps us show up in communities, connect people to good jobs, and support local employers in real time,” said Secretary Walker. “This is just one way we’re ensuring Pennsylvanians have the resources they need to chart their own course. Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2026–27 budget calls for critical investments in workforce development so we can expand training, strengthen our talent pipeline, meet the needs of employers, and keep opening doors for workers across the entire Commonwealth.”

The celebration was hosted by L&I partner, Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, with leaders from chambers of commerce representing the six-county region joining the ribbon-cutting, including the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce. The new mobile PA CareerLink® unit – staffed with workforce professionals – is ready to travel across North Central Pennsylvania and will be available for scheduling starting mid-April. The mobile office is made possible thanks to federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Adult funding.

“In a rural region like North Central Pennsylvania, access can be one of the biggest barriers for both job seekers and employers,” said Pam Streich, Executive Director of Workforce Solutions for North Central PA. “This mobile PA CareerLink® unit allows us to meet people where they are—bringing career services, training opportunities, and direct employer connections into our communities. It’s about removing barriers, strengthening our local workforce, and ensuring that no matter where someone lives, they have access to the support they need to succeed.”

The Shapiro Administration supports skills-based hiring, recognizing the value of every career path, regardless of whether it requires a college degree. That’s why since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made investing in workforce development a cornerstone of his Administration. Over the past three years, the Commonwealth increased funding for vo-tech, career and technical education (CTE), and apprenticeship programs by nearly 50 percent — from $118 million to $183 million.

As the Governor looks to build upon these historic investments, his 2026-27 budget calls for:

A $1 million increase in state funding for the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) to help Pennsylvanians with disabilities find and keep work;

increase in state funding for the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) to help Pennsylvanians with disabilities find and keep work; An additional $18 million for vo-tech, career and technical education (CTE), and apprenticeship programs;

for vo-tech, career and technical education (CTE), and apprenticeship programs; $7 million for Schools-to-Work to bridge classroom learning with real-world opportunity and align training with in-demand industries and workforce needs across the Commonwealth; and

for Schools-to-Work to bridge classroom learning with real-world opportunity and align training with in-demand industries and workforce needs across the Commonwealth; and $6.3 million to continue building a stronger, more resilient workforce through the Industry Partnership program, which brings together regional business leaders within one industry and public partners to address shared workforce needs.

PA CareerLink® prepares Pennsylvanians to meet the needs of businesses and matches employers with qualified, skilled candidates. Individuals can register for career and training services, search for job postings and upload their resumes to make themselves visible and available to thousands of employers.

For more information about PA CareerLink® services, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.