Ingredients

2-1/2 cups flaked coconut, lightly toasted

1/3 cup butter, melted

2 cups cold 2% milk

2 regular-size packages of instant pistachio pudding mix

1 cup whipped topping

2 tablespoons chopped pistachios

Directions

~In a small bowl, combine coconut and butter. Press onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9″ pie plate. Refrigerate until firm.

~In a small bowl, whisk milk and pudding mixes for 2 minutes. Let stand until soft-set. Spread 1-1/2 cups over the crust.

~Fold whipped topping into remaining pudding; spread over pie. Sprinkle with pistachios. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours before serving.

~Makes eight servings.

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The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Coconut Pistachio Pie appeared first on exploreJefferson.