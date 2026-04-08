Ingredients
2-1/2 cups flaked coconut, lightly toasted
1/3 cup butter, melted
2 cups cold 2% milk
2 regular-size packages of instant pistachio pudding mix
1 cup whipped topping
2 tablespoons chopped pistachios
Directions
~In a small bowl, combine coconut and butter. Press onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9″ pie plate. Refrigerate until firm.
~In a small bowl, whisk milk and pudding mixes for 2 minutes. Let stand until soft-set. Spread 1-1/2 cups over the crust.
~Fold whipped topping into remaining pudding; spread over pie. Sprinkle with pistachios. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours before serving.
~Makes eight servings.
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The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Coconut Pistachio Pie appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/04/08/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-coconut-pistachio-pie-3-171300/