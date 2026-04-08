REYNOLDSVILLE- Jeff Tech announces their underclassman and upperclassman students of the month, freshmen Chase Smith, and junior Molly Peterson.

Chase is an Auto Mechanics student from the Punxsutawney School District. Chase is currently employed at Northern Air in Punxsutawney. At Jeff Tech, Chase he is involved in the Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) and is a member of our Ski Club. Chase has also competed in Skills USA in the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair competition where he placed 1st place at the district level and will now go on to compete at the state level in Hershey later this month. He is also involved in community organizations in his hometown including Weather Capitol Robotics, Bible club and youth group. In Chase’s free time he enjoys riding dirt bikes, working in the garage, and 3D printing. In the future, Chase plans to work as a field technician in HVAC.