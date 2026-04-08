REYNOLDSVILLE- Jeff Tech announces their underclassman and upperclassman students of the month, freshmen Chase Smith, and junior Molly Peterson.
Chase is an Auto Mechanics student from the Punxsutawney School District. Chase is currently employed at Northern Air in Punxsutawney. At Jeff Tech, Chase he is involved in the Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) and is a member of our Ski Club. Chase has also competed in Skills USA in the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair competition where he placed 1st place at the district level and will now go on to compete at the state level in Hershey later this month. He is also involved in community organizations in his hometown including Weather Capitol Robotics, Bible club and youth group. In Chase’s free time he enjoys riding dirt bikes, working in the garage, and 3D printing. In the future, Chase plans to work as a field technician in HVAC.
Molly is a Digital Media Arts student from the DuBois Area School District. She is currently employed at Applewood BBQ & Grill in Penfield. At Jeff Tech, Molly is a member of the Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO). Molly also participates in shop-related competitions at Jeff Tech. First, she participated in the video competition, BroadcastNOW! She will also be competing at Skills USA as part of the Entrepreneurship team. This event is at the state level at Hershey later this month. In her spare time, Molly enjoys hanging out with her friends. In the future, her goal is to start her career in the digital media arts field.