JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Preliminary hearings for a Punxsutawney man charged with allegedly assaulting his wife and attempting to burn down a barn have been rescheduled.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 51-year-old Scott J. Wundrack that was scheduled for today, April 8, has been continued and will now resume on Thursday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

Wundrack faces the following charges in the two cases:

Aggravated Assault, Felony 1

Terroristic Threats, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment, Summary

Arson-Danger Of Death Or Bodily Injury, Felony 1

Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently housed in the Jefferson County Jail, unable to post $50,000 monetary bail.

Details of the February case:

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began after a family member reported suicidal and homicidal threats were made at a residence on South Main Street.

Court records identify the defendant as Wundrack. The incident reportedly occurred between February 17 and February 18.

Officer K. Shay was dispatched following a request from a crisis center for a welfare check on Wundrack, the complaint said. A relative told police she viewed a security video and was concerned for the safety of those in the home.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police viewed the living room camera footage. At the 52-second mark of the video, Wundrack allegedly told his wife, “So I should just kill you.” The complaint said the wife began backing up toward the stairs while visibly afraid.

The affidavit stated that Wundrack followed her, raised a machete over his head, and attempted to slash her. He then slammed the machete into the floor, dropped the weapon, and walked away, the complaint said.

Police later located Wundrack at the Punxsutawney Hospital emergency room. Nursing staff told officers that Pennsylvania State Police were called after Wundrack broke down a door in the waiting room and threatened staff members, according to the complaint.

When informed he was being involuntarily committed, Wundrack allegedly became aggressive and stated he was willing to fight the officers. He eventually calmed down and became compliant after several hours, the affidavit stated.

Wundrack faces the following charges in this case:

Aggravated Assault, Felony 1

Terroristic Threats, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment, Summary

Details of the March case:

Officer Alex Hallowell of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed the charges against Wundrack following an incident on March 6, court documents indicate.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a barn fire on South Main Street around 12:53 p.m. on March 6. Upon arrival, the officer observed the building fully engulfed in flames.

The complaint notes that witnesses at the scene told police that Wundrack had set the fire and fled in a black Hyundai Santa Fe. A neighbor reported seeing Wundrack walk out of the burning barn with burns to his hair and face, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, Wundrack allegedly made repeated suicidal remarks and rolled on the ground to put out flames, even though he was not on fire.

The neighbor attempted to prevent Wundrack from leaving the scene by standing in front of his vehicle, the complaint indicates. The complaint said Wundrack accelerated, forcing the neighbor to jump out of the way. The neighbor had related to another witness that he was unsure if the vehicle had almost hit him on purpose, the complaint notes.

Around 1:21 p.m., state police notified local authorities that Wundrack had crashed in Indiana County and was in custody. Officers there conducted a driving under the influence investigation. Later, at the police station, Wundrack allegedly admitted to lighting the barn on fire, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that Wundrack sent a text message to a family member blaming them for a previous call to mental health services and stating that he would haunt them.

Wundrack faces the following charges in this case:

Arson-Danger Of Death Or Bodily Injury, Felony 1

Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

He was arraigned March 13 in front of Judge Mizerock.

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