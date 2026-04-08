CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The College Sports Communicators announced their 2026 Academic All-District honorees for men’s and women’s swimming & diving on Tuesday. Six members of the Golden Eagles program earned Academic All-District honors, with four advancing to the Academic All-American ballot.

To be eligible for Academic All-District honors, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or older academically and in terms of their eligibility, must maintain a 3.50 cumulative GPA or better, and must have competed in 75 percent of their team competitions, finished top eight in their conference or participated in a national championship. A maximum of four individuals per gender could be nominated per team.

On the men’s side, Zakary Kennedy (3.64) and Ryan Ehlers (3.79) both earned Academic All-District honors, with Kennedy further earning a spot on the Academic All-America ballot. Kenendy added two All-American honors to his mantle this past March, giving him four total in two years as a Golden Eagle.

On the women’s side, four Golden Eagles were honored — Luna Castellanos (3.62), Joslyn Jurski (4.00), Katie Madigan (3.91) and Madelynn McTeer (4.00) — with Castellanos, Jurski and Madigan all earning spots on the Academic All-America ballot. Jurski was a Third Team Academic All-American last year that hit multiple NCAA ‘B’ cuts in 2025-26, while Castellanos and Madigan garnered two All-America honors apiece at this year’s NCAA Championships.

The Academic All-America teams will be announced on April 28-29.

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