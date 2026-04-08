The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) is proud to announce its upcoming production of The Grapes of Wrath, with tickets now officially on sale. Audiences are invited to experience this powerful and timeless story live on the CAST stage this April.

Based on the novel by John Steinbeck and adapted by Frank Galati, The Grapes of Wrath tells the story of the Joad family as they leave the Dust Bowl of Oklahoma in search of a better life. Along their journey, they face hardship, loss, and uncertainty, yet the story remains a moving testament to resilience, hope, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

Performances will take place April 17–18 and 23–25 at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee on April 19 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $14.

The production is directed by Robert Roxby and features a dedicated cast and crew bringing this American classic to life for the Clearfield community.

Tickets can be purchased online anytime at ClearfieldArts.org. In-person ticket sales are available at the CAST office on Thursdays from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office beginning 30 minutes prior to each performance.

During the production, flowers will be available for purchase, and a nightly 50/50 drawing will be held. Popcorn, candy, and other refreshments will also be available for a donation to the CAST Scholarship Fund.

Community members are encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of this compelling theatrical experience.

For more information, visit ClearfieldArts.org, find CAST on Facebook and Instagram, or call 814-765-4474.

CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 East Locust Street in the heart of Downtown Clearfield, Pennsylvania, dedicated to providing high-quality arts and cultural experiences for the community.