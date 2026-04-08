SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A 72-year-old Brockway man faces several felony charges after state police learned he never arrived at a court-ordered residence in Snyder Township following his release from state prison.

Keith William Anderson is charged with three second-degree felony counts of failure to comply with Megan’s Law registration requirements, police said. Anderson is listed as a sexually violent predator, which requires a lifetime registration under Megan’s Law, according to the Megan’s Law website.

Anderson was ordered to report to a residence on Route 28 in Snyder Township known as “Just for Jesus” after his release from state prison. The complaint said state police attempted to conduct neighborhood notifications on December 16, 2025. Troopers spoke with staff members at the location who related that Anderson never arrived at the residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Staff told police they were supposed to pick Anderson up following his release, but he never appeared, the affidavit said. According to court documents, the state police Megan’s Law Unit notified the DuBois station of Anderson’s non-compliance on January 13, 2026. Troopers verified again on March 9 that Anderson had not arrived at the home.

The affidavit of probable cause said Anderson failed to update his location and failed to report for a required photograph and status verification. On April 3, 2026, the UPMC Altoona Police Department contacted state police after finding Anderson at the hospital.

Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana arraigned Anderson on April 7. Anderson is currently in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20 at 9:45 a.m. before Judge Inzana.

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