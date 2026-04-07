Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 22.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.15/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 61.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 20.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.576 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.73/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.19/g, a difference of $1.46/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.73/g while the highest was $5.19/g, a difference of $1.46/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today. The national average is up 65.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 85.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

April 6, 2025: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

April 6, 2024: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

April 6, 2023: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

April 6, 2022: $4.24/g (U.S. Average: $4.15/g)

April 6, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.18/g, up 28.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.89/g.

Hagerstown- $3.95/g, up 10.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.84/g.

York- $4.12/g, up 20.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.92/g.

“Gasoline prices are poised for another jolt this week, with many inland states—including the Plains, Great Lakes, and parts of the Rockies— likely to see sharp increases as last week’s surge in wholesale costs has yet to be fully passed through to consumers,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, some price-cycling markets could also see another round of increases. As a result, the national average could rise by double digits, potentially reaching the $4.20 to $4.35 per gallon range in the days ahead. Diesel prices continue to climb as well and now sit just 25 cents away from setting a new all-time record. Recent escalations between the U.S. and Iran have further intensified concerns about prolonged disruptions to global oil flows, keeping markets on edge. At this point, the trajectory of fuel prices remains highly uncertain and is largely contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz— until that occurs, the risk of further increases remains firmly in place.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.

SOURCE GasBuddy