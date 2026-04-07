Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois and Punxsutawney responded to several recent incidents involving a physical assault, a $7,000 check fraud, and an impaired driving arrest.

State police in DuBois responded to Ponderosa Drive in Huston Township on April 4. At 9:30 p.m., a 30-year-old Brockport man got into a verbal altercation with a 26-year-old Penfield woman while inside a 2017 white Hyundai Tucson. The argument turned physical, and charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office. The investigation continues.

Troopers in Punxsutawney received a report of a theft in Knox Township on April 2. A 75-year-old Bethel Park man hired an individual to perform work on his property on Harriger Hollow Road. The victim provided a check for $7,000 which was subsequently cashed. The work has not been completed by the agreed upon date, and the investigation remains ongoing.

A traffic stop for a summary violation led to an arrest in Clover Township on April 4. State police stopped a 2005 light green Mercury Sable at the intersection of Route 28 and Sandy Flat Road at 5:26 p.m. Investigators determined the driver, a 47-year-old Vandergrift man, was under the influence. The man was also found in possession of a suspected controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges are currently pending.

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