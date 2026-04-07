WILLIAMSBURG — Spring weather is as unpredictable as trying to figure out how a new magic trick or illusion is done by the great David Copperfield. One week it is the perfect setting, sun in the sky and temperatures hovering in the 60’s, then the next it becomes one that barely has any time for a game as the skies pour down rain. After having the Easter break come and go, the Curwensville Golden Tide finally got to be back on the field after being away for a week due to weather. It did mean that the bus got loaded up, as for the first time since the start of the season, Curwensville hit the road, ready to take on the Williamsburg Blue Pirates.

Curwensville’s run this season has been one where once one player gets going, the rest of the team follows. It was no different against Williamsburg, with early runs giving enough of a push to let the defense play strong, and pitching remain powerful. Curwensville stayed unbeaten with an 11-5 triumph, their fourth win with double-digit run totals.

A lead-off walk to Cael Butler was not how the Blue Pirates wanted to start things off, then a steal of second put him runner in scoring position. Two pitches later, Breck Finn brought him home on an RBI-double to put Curwensville on the board. Lawson Neiswender played the same chord as he flew to center for another double. Two at-bats, and two runs in for the Tide.

Neiswender once again got the start on the afternoon, and got a pair of strikeouts in the opening inning. A pop out to foul territory kept all runs off the board. The top of the second saw much of the same. Kyler Nelen then made a bold statement after first stealing second, then advanced to third when the ball was off the line to second baseman William Lower, who on the throw attempt tossed it wide, and Nelen advanced home for the third run.

Gavin McDermott then added an RBI on a bases-loaded walk, and designated hitter Peyton Perks singled on the line to left to plate Neiswender. The 5-0 lead seemed to be enough, but the Blue Pirates began coming back in the bottom of the inning.

An RBI-double from Konner Harker got the runs started, then a groundout by Braydon Brumbaugh allowed Harker to cross home. Nolan Carper brought the third run in to cut the deficit to just two runs.

That ultimately was as close as Williamsburg got, as Neiswender and his defense held the home squad scoreless for two innings. The Tide added one more run in the third, but it was the fifth inning that put things out of reach.

Lincoln Hoyt took a one-strike pitch and launched it into right field to plate a pair of runs to start things off. McDermott made it to base on an error, and that error allowed two runners across home to make it 10-3. A final RBI-single by Cayden Pierce let Perks cross home to set Curwensville’s run count.

Neiswender was replaced in the fifth inning by Hunter Passmore, who let the final two runs cross home. However, as head coach Derek Dixon said at the last Tide game, he was glad to let his rotation get in some pitching. Passmore and Hoyt, who came in from his catcher position, helped finish the game. Neiswender stays undefeated in his four-inning effort, while Ethan Reffner got dinged with the loss.

Curwensville (5-0) continues a run of road trips on Thursday when they face Juniata Valley.

SCORE BY INNING

Curwensville 231 050 0 – 11 11 4

Williamsburg 030 020 0 – 5 5 7

Curwensville – 11

Cael Butler-cf 4420, Breck Finn-2b 4231, Lawson Neiswender-p 3111, Cooper Haag-cr 0100, Lincoln Hoyt-c/p 3112, Colby Proud-cr/2b 1000, Gavin McDermott-rf 4002, Logan Dixon-cr/rf 0000, Peyton Perks-dh 5131, Trenton Best-ss 4000, Cayden Pierce-3b 5011, Kyler Nelen-lf 3100. TOTALS 36 11 11 8.

Williamsburg – 5

Anthony Neri-cf 3011, Andrew Clark-c 3010, Jase McCall-1b 2100, Ethan Reffner-p/2b 3100, William Lower-2b 2100, Konner Harker-ss/p/3b 4123, Clayton McGregor-lf 2000, Alex Shock-lf 2000, Braydon Brumbaugh-3b/p 3011, Nolan Carper-rf 2100, Issac Somers-rf 1000. TOTALS 27 5 5 5.

2B: Neiswender, Butler, Hoyt, Finn-2/Harker

HBP: Hoyt

SB: Neiswender, Butler-3, Pierce, Nelen, Finn/Harker, Carper, Brumbaugh

CS: Clark, Neri

E: Neiswender, Pierce, Best-2/Lower-2, McCall, Reffner-2, Harker-2

Pitching

Curwensville: Neiswender-4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 SO, 3 BB; Passmore-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 4 BB; Hoyt-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.

Williamsburg: Ruffner-2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 SO, 5 BB; Harker-2.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB; Brumbaugh-2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB.

W-Neiswender (4-0)

L-Ruffner

Golden Tide Baseball Scoreboard