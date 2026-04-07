HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — One person was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash along Route 119 in Jefferson County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred around 7:57 a.m. on April 3 on Route 119 near Harness Road in Henderson Township.

According to police, 62-year-old Darla J. Kinnan, of Punxsutawney, was traveling northbound and attempting to continue through a curve in the road, while Wyatt S. Manahan, 28, of DuBois, was traveling southbound and also approaching the curve.

Police said in the middle of the turn, Kinnan’s 2020 Chevrolet Traverse crossed the double yellow line into the southbound lane, causing it to strike Manahan’s 2008 Ford Mustang.

Following the initial impact, Kinnan continued in her vehicle off the roadway and came to rest along the shoulder, approximately 100 yards from the impact, where it became disabled. Manahan’s vehicle spun twice and ended up facing south in the southbound lanes, according to the police report.

Police said the crash was caused by Kinnan failing to maintain lane of travel.

Kinnan suffered minor injuries in the crash, but was not transported, according to the report. Manahan was not injured. Police noted both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Police cited Kinnan for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.

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