Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) opened a new selection cycle for women and men considering a rewarding career as a state trooper.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal continues to aid in PSP’s mission to protect the safety of Pennsylvania communities by calling for a $16.2 million investment to support four additional cadet classes, approximately 380 troopers. The governor’s 2025-26 state budget included funding for four additional PSP cadet classes.

The governor announced the elimination of college credit requirements for state troopers in 2023. Since then, PSP has seen a nearly 60% increase in the number of cadet applicants. In fact, approximately 50% of the state troopers who were accepted into and graduated from the PSP Academy after the change took effect would not have been eligible to apply if the requirement had not been eliminated.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has secured funding for twelve cadet classes to train over 1,000 new Pennsylvania State Troopers and obtained funding through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to help municipal police departments recruit and retain nearly 700 municipal police officers across the Commonwealth. To date, approximately 557 cadets have graduated and joined the ranks of PSP under Governor Shapiro’s leadership.

“We are continuously looking for the best and brightest to join our PSP family and assist in our ongoing mission to keep communities safe across the Commonwealth,” said Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, Acting Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “We encourage anyone interested in serving, protecting, and upholding the law to apply to be a Pennsylvania State Trooper.”

Applications should be submitted via the Commonwealth’s employment website by May 29, 2026.

Applicants who meet all eligibility requirements move on to a qualifying written examination. Applicants must also complete a polygraph examination, background investigation, physical readiness test, medical screening, and psychological screening before training at the academy.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED certificate and a valid driver’s license from any state. They must be at least 20 years old at the time of application, and they must be at least 21 years old and cannot have reached age 40 upon entry into the training academy.

Cadet training lasts approximately 28 weeks and includes formal coursework in Pennsylvania’s crimes and vehicle codes, physical fitness activities, and training in police vehicles, firearms, and equipment.

Upon completion of the training academy, cadets are promoted to the rank of trooper and receive an increase in salary, currently set at $71,647 annually. After five years of service, troopers can earn approximately $96,225.

For more information on becoming a state trooper, including applicant requirements and job benefits, visit PATrooper.com.