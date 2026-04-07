It’s that time of year again when golfers are returning to the greens to shoot 18 holes — and it won’t be long until the 2026 Penn Highlands Healthcare/KTH Architects Golf Classic.

This year’s event will be held on Friday, June 12, at three courses — Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville, PA; Treasure Lake Gold and Treasure Lake Silver in DuBois, PA. Registration for the scramble begins at 8:00 AM with a shotgun start at 9:00 AM. The day will feature new and exciting games, prizes and raffles. It will conclude with a celebratory dinner where awards will be announced.

Proceeds will directly support emergency care throughout the Penn Highlands Healthcare system to ensure that our friends, families and neighbors have access to lifesaving medical intervention when every second counts. From advanced equipment to clothing for victims of trauma, your participation will help us provide world-class care in our most critical moments.

If you are not available to golf, you can still make an impact as a sponsor. For online registration or to view the sponsorship opportunities, visit donate.phhealthcare.org/events/golf.

Please note: the deadline to register is May 26, 2026.

Direct questions to phhfunddevelopment@phhealthcare.org or call 814-375-3901.