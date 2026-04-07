DUBOIS- Over a 53-year period if a local resident owned a Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, Honda, Freightliner Heavy Truck, or Western Star Heavy Truck, it most likely was purchased at Murray’s in DuBois.

The history of this long-lived local business will be recalled by Greg Murray as the guest speaker at the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 17th Spring Luncheon, Saturday, April 18, at noon at Christ Lutheran Church, Sunflower Drive, DuBois.

Cost is $25 per person. The menu includes: 6-inch hoagies – ham & American, turkey & Swiss, or Italian; chicken noodle soup; chips; drinks; and a cookie tray. Gateway Café, DuBois, is the caterer. Reservations are due by April 10. Checks should be made payable to the DuBois Area Historical Society and mailed to P. O. Box 401, DuBois, Pa. 15801.

Greg Murray with the aid of period photographs plans to tell the story of the business founded by his father, Harv Murray, in 1968. Harv Murray grew up on a farm in Gelnett, joined the U. S. Marines, and held several jobs including working for Shaw Trucking, being an over the road truck driver, and operating the City Cab Service, before founding the automobile business.

Greg succeeded his father as owner of the business. After 53 years under the Murray family name, it was sold in 2021. It is now part of the Spitzer car dealerships.