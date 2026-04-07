PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — One person suffered a suspected minor injury after a crash along Route 28 in Jefferson County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney.

The crash occurred around 10:46 a.m. on March 30 on Route 28 in Pine Creek Township, a report said.

According to police, Catherine S. Zafuto, 45, of Brookville, was traveling northbound in a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage, when she failed to negotiate a slight left-hand curve.

The vehicle then left the roadway on the right side, where it struck a brick sign with the front end, the report stated.

Police noted in the report that the crash was caused by the driver failing to maintain a lane of travel.

Zafuto suffered a suspected minor injury and was evaluated by Jefferson County EMS, but refused transport, police said.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

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