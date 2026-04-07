PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A traffic stop for a lack of insurance led to criminal charges after a driver allegedly lied about his identity to a state trooper.

According to the criminal complaint, the driver was 42-year-old Michael Kevin Altman, of New Bethlehem.

Trooper Collin Wilson stopped a white Ford SUV on January 31 at a Uni-Mart on West Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney. The trooper said the vehicle did not have valid insurance. Altman allegedly told the trooper he did not have his license.

According to the affidavit, Altman intentionally identified himself as his brother. The brother later contacted police after receiving a citation in the mail. He reportedly told police that Altman used his identity to avoid warrants.

The complaint stated Altman sent a text to his brother during the stop. He requested the brother’s social security number and address. The brother provided the information without knowing the reason, the affidavit said.

Altman was later found at the Clarion County Jail on other warrants. He allegedly told a relative he “lied to a cop” to avoid arrest. The affidavit said Altman later admitted to using a fake name because he was nervous about a drug deal.

Altman faces misdemeanor charges of hindering apprehension, false identification, and several traffic offenses.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7 at 10:15 a.m.. Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock will preside over the case.

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