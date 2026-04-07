CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The trial for a Munson man accused of providing drugs to a 14-year-old boy who later died began Monday.

Dennis William E. Demoss, 38, faces felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal use of a communication facility. He also faces misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, corruption of minors, and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the August 2022 overdose death of the teen in Morris Township.

According to testimony, Demoss stayed at the same residence as the victim, Blake Gooch. Demoss told investigators the boy complained of a headache and that he gave the victim ibuprofen. Authorities listed the cause of death as fentanyl toxicity.

Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Lose-Morgan called nurse Christy Frizzell as the first witness. Frizzell, who was married to Demoss’ brother Kevin Shoffner at the time, said they were staying at the home of Shoffner’s mother, Stephanie English.

Frizzell testified that she dropped off Demoss and the victim for work in Philipsburg that morning and later returned them to the home. Around 8:30 p.m., English alerted Frizzell to an emergency downstairs. Frizzell found the victim lying on a bed with foam coming out of his mouth. When she realized no one had called 911, Frizzell went outside to find a better signal and called emergency services herself.

The jury heard a recording of the call in which Frizzell noted the boy was unconscious but breathing.

During questioning, Frizzell admitted she struggled with drug addiction in the past but completed a rehabilitation program in June 2022. She also stated Shoffner was an addict receiving treatment at the time.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Robert Freeman, Frizzell confirmed her drug of choice was fentanyl and that it was Shoffner’s preference as well. She admitted the couple had previously used drugs with Demoss.

Jordan Gooch, Blake’s father, testified he was dating Brandy Demoss in 2022. He traveled to the scene immediately after receiving a call that his son was unresponsive. He arrived alongside emergency personnel and entered the bedroom.

He recalled asking Dennis, “What did you give my kid?”

Ambulance crews took the boy to Penn Highlands Clearfield before he was flown by helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Jordan Gooch became emotional and cried after the court showed him photos of his son.

Brandi Demoss—Dennis’ sister and Jordan Gooch’s then-girlfriend—smiled widely at her brother and waved as she took the stand, commenting that he “looked snazzy in a tie.”

She testified she was at a different residence when she learned Blake wasn’t breathing. After reviewing hospital messages she sent to a friend, she agreed they were accurate. She recalled that while Jordan Gooch accused her brother of giving the boy drugs, she defended him.

“I told Jordan my brother wouldn’t do that,” she said, beginning to cry. She called her brother “amazing” and told the court she didn’t believe he was responsible. She added that she had only met Jordan Gooch a few weeks before the incident and was unaware he was an addict and a “terrible person.”

A video interview between Trooper Frederick Burns and Jordan Gooch was played for the jury. In the video, Gooch claimed Demoss admitted to giving Blake ibuprofen that had “some dust or powder on it.” Gooch told Demoss he had killed his child and should have called 911 sooner.

Burns testified that he seized Demoss’ phone via search warrant and took a black smoking device and ibuprofen pills from the home. The investigation later transferred to Trooper Woolcock.

First Assistant District Attorney F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III questioned EMS personnel regarding the victim’s condition. They described the situation as “dire” and noted that no one at the scene could identify what the boy had taken, other than a claim he had smoked marijuana.

The victim suffered cardiac arrest in the ambulance. Paramedics regained a pulse using CPR and a chest compression device. They also administered Narcan, suspecting an illicit drug reaction. Crews used suction to clear foam from his mouth and intubated him when he stopped breathing on his own.

Flight nurse Charissa Lynn testified that during the flight to Pittsburgh, the victim required medication to raise his blood pressure and a ventilator to breathe. She noted he was given ketamine for muscle relaxation and a small amount of fentanyl.

Dr. Adam Christopher, a pediatric cardiologist at UPMC Children’s Hospital, testified that Blake was unresponsive when he examined him a few days later. Christopher determined Blake was brain-dead and would never breathe on his own again. He confirmed that Blake received fentanyl during his clinical treatment.

President Judge Paul E. Cherry is presiding over the trial, which continues Tuesday and is scheduled to run through Thursday.