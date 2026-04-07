CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion baseball team erupted for 11 hits, scoring nine times in the fourth, to put the finishing touches on a 15-0 win over Keystone on Tuesday afternoon.

Dylan Smail went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a triple and Carter Hindman doubled and drove in three as part of his 2-for-3 day.

Wyatt Watterson also had a pair of hits, including a double, two runs scored and two RBIs; and Ethan Rex also had a multi-hit game for the Bobcats.

Parker Miller picked up the win on the mound. He went three no-hit innings, striking out three.

Hindman pitched the fourth, giving up the lone Keystone hit, a single by Talon Wilson, and striking out one.

LJ Rankin got the loss. He gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits in two innings of work.

BROOKVILLE 7, UNION/A-C VALLEY 6

Ladd Blake hit a RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring home Chase Nimmo with the go-ahead run as the Raiders edged the Falcon Knights.

Blake went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Nimmo also had two hits for Brookville.

Joel Burton got the win in relief. The left-hander gave up two runs (both unearned) over four innings of work, striking out one and giving up four singles.

Parker Kalgren got the start for the Raiders and went three innings, giving up four runs (one earned) on two hits. He struck out three but struggled with his control, walking six.

Union/A-C Valley led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the third, but Brookville rallied to tie it. The Falcon Knights moved ahead again with two in the top of the fourth, but Brookville drew even with single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth before going ahead for good in the sixth on Blake’s RBI single.

Trent Fleming went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a RBI for Union/A-C Valley. Connor Langdon an Colbin Elliott also had RBIs for the Falcon Knights.

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