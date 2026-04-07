JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are 22 cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.171 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Nationwide Trends:

The national average for a gallon of regular exceeded $4/gallon this past week for the first time since August 2022. Today’s average of $4.11 is 12 cents higher than last week and 80 cents higher than a month ago. Crude oil prices have been surging, surpassing $100/barrel, as the conflict in the Middle East continues and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. In 2022, gas prices remained elevated from March through August, peaking in June when the national average reached a record of $5/gallon for one week.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.92 million barrels per day to 8.68 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 241.4 million barrels to 240.9 million. Gasoline production dereased last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

At the start of today’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate opened at $112.32 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 5.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 461.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 0.1% above the five-year average for this time of year.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 41 cents.

Western Pennsylvania Averages

Today: $4.171

One Week Ago: $3.958

One Year Ago: $3.631

Record Price Date: 6/13/2022

Record Price: $5.029

Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $4.112 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $4.178. The average in Clearfield County is $4.158.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline today in various areas:

$4.180 Altoona

$4.190 Beaver

$4.097 Bradford

$4.041 Brookville

$4.185 Butler

$4.189 Clarion

$4.153 DuBois

$4.161 Erie

$4.180 Greensburg

$4.198 Indiana

$4.199 Jeannette

$4.186 Kittanning

$4.202 Latrobe

$4.215 Meadville

$4.197 Mercer

$4.157 New Castle

$4.167 New Kensington

$4.185 Oil City

$4.168 Pittsburgh

$4.124 Sharon

$4.168 Uniontown

$4.217 Warren

$4.173 Washington

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($5.89), Hawaii ($5.50), Washington ($5.36), Oregon ($4.96), Nevada ($4.94), Arizona ($4.68), Alaska ($4.59), Idaho ($4.26), Illinois ($4.26), and Florida ($4.23).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Oklahoma ($3.27), Kansas ($3.33), Nebraska ($3.42), North Dakota ($3.43), Iowa ($3.48), Missouri ($3.48), South Dakota ($3.52), Arkansas ($3.52), Minnesota ($3.54), and Georgia ($3.70).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (53 cents), Hawaii (51 cents), Alaska (49 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), Louisiana (47 cents), California (46 cents), South Carolina (46 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), Arkansas (44 cents), and Nevada (43 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (29 cents), Missouri (32 cents), Utah (33 cents), Nebraska (33 cents), Iowa (33 cents), Maryland (33 cents), Vermont (34 cents), South Dakota (35 cents), Delaware (36 cents), and New Mexico (37 cents).

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