CLEARFIELD- Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, laughter, and high-stakes romance as the beloved Broadway classic Guys and Dolls hits the stage in a vibrant new production that brings the streets of New York to life.

Presented by the CHS Drama Club, Guys and Dolls will run from April 9 through April 11 at the Clearfield Area High School beginning each evening at 7:00 p.m. This award-winning musical features a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, with iconic music and lyrics by Frank Loesser.

Set in the bustling world of 1950s Manhattan, Guys and Dolls follows the story of slick gambler Sky Masterson (Riley Robison), who takes a bet to win the heart of the strait-laced missionary Sarah Brown (Hadley Graffius). Meanwhile, lovable rogue Nathan Detroit (Trenton Kifer) struggles to keep his floating crap game alive while engaged to his long-suffering fiancée, Adelaide (Rilee Thompson). Packed with colorful characters, witty dialogue, and show-stopping numbers like “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” the show remains a timeless crowd favorite.

“This production captures all the charm and energy that audiences love about Guys and Dolls, while adding excitement and dynamic performances,” said Stephen Switala, director of the production. “It’s a celebration of classic musical theater at its finest.”

The cast features a talented ensemble of performers, supported by a live orchestra and dazzling choreography that promises to keep audiences entertained from curtain rise to final bow.

General Admission Tickets are $10 and are available at the door.

Performance Details:

Location: Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School, 2831 Washington Ave. Clearfield, PA

Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School, 2831 Washington Ave. Clearfield, PA Dates: April 9 – April 11, 2026

April 9 – April 11, 2026 Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Ticket Prices: $10.00

For more information, media inquiries, or interview requests, please contact:

Stephen Switala, Director at sswitala@clearfield.org or (814) 765-5511, ext. 2150.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic, humor, and heart of Guys and Dolls—a musical that continues to charm audiences of all ages.