WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A local man faces a felony drug charge and several misdemeanors after police say they seized more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

Joseph Luke Allen Kolar, 37, of Reynoldsville, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois following a March 28 incident in Winslow Township. According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Nathan Lash was on patrol when he observed Kolar operating a Chevrolet Silverado with an expired registration.

The trooper noted in the affidavit that Kolar appeared to look at the patrol unit and dip his head forward in an abnormal manner. After catching up to the vehicle, the trooper observed Kolar make an abrupt turn and pull into a driveway.

According to the criminal complaint, Kolar exited the truck and approached the trooper. The trooper observed a fake inspection sticker on the truck that appeared to have lettering written with a marker. Kolar reportedly told the trooper he was falling on hard times.

The affidavit states Kolar showed signs of impairment including bloodshot eyes and tremors. According to the complaint, Kolar failed multiple field sobriety tests.

While police were attempting to search him, Kolar allegedly said he was not going back to jail and fled on foot. The complaint said Kolar ran through a gated area and tried to slam a metal gate in the face of the trooper. Officers used force to take him to the ground and place him in custody.

According to the affidavit, police found a glass smoking pipe with drug residue on Kolar after he was detained.

Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle on March 29. During the search, troopers found three bags containing approximately 1.5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine. The complaint said police also found a digital scale, packaging materials, orange pills, and a metal spoon.

Court records show that Kolar faces the following charges for the March 28 incident:

Altered, Forged, or Counterfeit Documents and Plates, Misdemeanor 1

Resisting Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3 (three counts)

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

Driving Under Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Six summary traffic violations

Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana set monetary bail at $50,000 for this incident.

After police searched Kolar’s vehicle on March 29, they filed the following additional charges against him:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (six counts)

Judge Inzana set bail at $75,000 monetary for these charges.

Kolar is held at the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post the combined $125,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13 at 12:00 p.m. before Judge Inzana.

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