Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville and Punxsutawney reported several drug related incidents in Jefferson County over recent days.

According to a report released over the weekend, police took a 20-year-old New Kensington man into custody following a traffic stop along Route 28 in Clover Township. On April 3, at 7:03 p.m., police stopped silver Toyota for a traffic violation. During the stop, the driver was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also suspected the driver to be driving under the influence. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending, according to police.

In Punxsutawney Borough, a man was stopped on April 5 at 2:40 p.m. along West Mahoning Street by troopers from PSP Punxsutawney. A 45-year-old Punxsutawney man was observed to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance. Police seized the controlled substance, and after further investigation, found the man to be driving under the influence. Charges are pending an ongoing investigation, according to the report.

Marienville state police conducted a traffic stop on State Route 36 near Caldwell Corners in Eldred Township on April 4. At 12:49 p.m., troopers stopped a 2010 green Subaru after observing the vehicle cross the center line and fog line multiple times. Investigators determined the driver, a 25-year-old Brookville woman, was under the influence and in possession of drug paraphernalia.

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