HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — A new proposal in the Pennsylvania Senate could shift the start of firearms deer season back to its traditional opening day, moving it from Saturday to the first Monday after Thanksgiving.

Senate Bill 1244, introduced by Senators Gene Yaw and Lisa Boscola, would amend state law to restore the Monday opener, reversing a 2019 decision by the Pennsylvania Game Commission that moved the start of the season to the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

The bill was referred to the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee on March 23, 2026, where it awaits further consideration.

For decades prior to 2019, the Monday after Thanksgiving served as the unofficial “holiday” for hunters across Pennsylvania, with many taking time off work and traveling to camps for the opening day of deer season. Supporters of the bill say that tradition played a significant role not only in hunting culture, but also in supporting rural economies.

According to a co-sponsorship memo, lawmakers argue the Saturday opener has had a “devastating economic effect” on small businesses in rural communities, including restaurants, taverns, grocery stores, and gun shops. They say the shift has reduced the influx of hunters who once spent extended weekends at camps leading up to the Monday opener.

“The traditions associated with going to hunting camps in anticipation of opening day created a concentration of economic activity unique to rural Pennsylvania,” the memo states.

Supporters also argue the issue extends beyond wildlife management, saying the economic impacts justify legislative involvement rather than leaving the decision solely to the Game Commission.

However, the proposal comes amid mixed opinions among hunters. When the change was made, the Commission pointed to accessibility and convenience as key factors, particularly for those unable to take time off during the workweek.

A 2022 Pennsylvania Game Commission survey found many hunters favored the Saturday opener, highlighting an ongoing divide between those who prefer the long-standing tradition of a Monday start and those who favor the flexibility of a weekend opener.

Similar efforts to restore the Monday opener have been introduced in recent years but have not advanced.

If approved, Senate Bill 1244 would mark a significant shift in Pennsylvania’s hunting calendar, once again aligning the opening day of deer season with a long-standing tradition that defined generations of hunters across the Commonwealth.

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