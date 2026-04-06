CLEARFIELD- Clearfield Knights of Columbus Council 409 held their semi-annual “Food for Families” drive at all masses the weekend of Palm Sunday.

More than 1000 pounds of food was collected, along with several hundred dollars in cash donations. All donations will benefit the Clearfield Food Bank as well as the downtown Blessing Box.

The Knights would like to thank all parishioners for their generous support. Several members of Council 409 assisted with the collection, packing and delivery of the food items.

Pictured are some of the participants: Fred Leavy, Phil Crotzer, Jim Blessel, Kirby Hryn, Ty Ford, Bill Shaw, Steve Gillespie and Bruce Nicklas. Community members are encouraged to make donations to the food bank throughout the year.