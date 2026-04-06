Gant News is proud to announce the promotion of Kimberly Kaschalk to the position of Editor.

A familiar face in the region’s media landscape, Kaschalk’s journey began behind the microphone as on-air talent for WOKW Radio shortly after her 2002 graduation from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. She soon transitioned to print journalism as a full-time reporter for the Courier-Express/Tri-County Sunday, eventually finding a long-term home with Gant News. Over the past 12 years, she has been a vital part of the team, contributing as a freelance reporter.

However, Kaschalk’s expertise extends beyond the newsroom. With a parallel 14-year career in public service, she is also a dedicated wildland firefighter. Her summers are spent on the front lines of major national incidents, including the Dragon Bravo Fire in Grand Canyon National Park—a massive blaze that spanned over 145,000 acres and was the largest fire in the U.S in 2025.

Kaschalk recently returned from New Orleans, where she completed the final training to become a fully qualified Complex Incident Public Information Officer (PIO). This rare combination of emergency response and veteran journalist makes her uniquely qualified to lead the editorial team.

As Editor, Kaschalk will oversee daily operations and content, ensuring that Gant News remains a trusted, primary source for local reporting. Please join us in congratulating her on this well-deserved promotion.