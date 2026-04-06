BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Jefferson County Farm Bureau will hold its annual Touch-a-Tractor community event on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

According to organizers, the event is scheduled to run from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The program provides children with an opportunity to experience various types of agricultural equipment firsthand. According to the Farm Bureau, the event is a way to engage the community in Road Safety week while allowing kids to explore local agriculture.

The event includes several activities designed to teach children about farming in new ways. According to the announcement, admission to the fairgrounds is free for all attendees. Refreshments will be provided throughout the afternoon by the Jefferson County Farm Bureau and Jefferson County Dairy Promotion.

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