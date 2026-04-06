CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Independence Health System celebrates National Donate Life Month throughout April.

Nationally, more than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant, including over 6,000 people in Pennsylvania and more than 500 in West Virginia. On average, 13 people die each day waiting for a transplant they desperately need. Someone is added to the transplant waiting list every eight minutes.

Annually, the hospitals of Independence Health System join the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) to raise awareness about organ, tissue, and cornea donation and to encourage donor registration during April’s celebration of Donate Life Month. In doing so, Independence Health System also participates in the Donate Life Challenge, sponsored by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).

“During National Donate Life Month, we honor the donors and families whose generosity saves and heals lives,” said Susan Stuart, President & CEO of Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE). “This past year, 485 organ donors made 1,254 life-saving organ transplants possible, while 990 cornea transplants restored sight, and 1,840 tissue donors helped heal others. Each yes to donation allows hope to take root and lives to grow. Donate Life Month is a time to recognize the lasting impact of that choice.”

To underscore the importance of organ donation, Independence Health System will hold public flag-raising ceremonies on April 6 in the Westmoreland area at Frick and Westmoreland Hospitals, on April 13 in the Latrobe area at Latrobe Hospital, on April 16 in the Butler area at Butler Memorial Hospital, and on April 17 in the Clarion area at Clarion Hospital.

The health system will also highlight the importance of donor designation through radio shows featuring health system staff and CORE representatives on KDKA and WISR during the month. Internal activities will also take place, including the observance of Blue and Green Day on April 10. These events serve as powerful reminders of the impact of donation, celebrating the hope and healing it brings to recipients and their loved ones.

“Donate Life Month reminds us of the extraordinary impact one decision can have,” said Chief Medical Officer Michael Fiorina, DO, FAAFP. “As a health system, we are committed to supporting the gift of life by encouraging conversations about organ donation and honoring the donors who make second chances possible.”

Associate Chief Medical Officer Mary Elizabeth Kovacik Eicher, MD, MPH, added, “Each donor and family who chooses to give the gift of life represents true generosity and courage. Their decisions not only save lives but also strengthen our communities. We remain dedicated to raising awareness, supporting donor families, and ensuring every patient waiting for a transplant has hope.”

The Need: There Are More Lives to Save

More than 100,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

Every eight minutes, another person is added to the waiting list.

More than 90,000 people across the nation await a kidney transplant—the organ in greatest demand—followed by liver, heart, and lung transplants.

Multicultural communities, often at higher risk for conditions like diabetes and hypertension, make up more than 50% of the national transplant waiting list.

Individuals are encouraged to talk with family members and friends about registering as a donor. One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and a tissue donor can heal over 75 others. To sign up, visit core.org/register.

The post Independence Health System Celebrates National Donate Life Month appeared first on exploreJefferson.