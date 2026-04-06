DUBOIS-Women diagnosed with breast cancer are having more positive outcomes largely due to early detection and advances in treatments.

Breast Care Services at Penn Highlands DuBois and Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN are conducting a free breast and cervical screening to help promote women’s health and breast cancer awareness. The event will be held on Monday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Breast Services Suite in the Penn Highlands DuBois Center of Excellence located at 123 Hospital Ave., DuBois, Pennsylvania.

“Our free screenings are invaluable in detecting abnormalities before symptoms are even present,” said Ashley Parsons, MSN, FNP, NP-C, IBCLC, NCMP, a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner at Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN. “At Penn Highlands Healthcare, we provide highly advanced 3D mammography which produces images of the breast from many different angles.”

A free clinical breast exam, mammogram, pelvic exam and pap smear are available to women with or without insurance who meet eligibility requirements.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Danielle Assalone, RN, BSN, at 814-375-3336.