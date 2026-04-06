CLEARFIELD – Philadelphia Federal Reserve President and CEO Anna Paulson and Executive Vice President William Spaniel recently traveled to Clearfield, Pennsylvania, to meet with leaders from Clearly Ahead Development to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing economic development in rural communities. The visit provided an important opportunity to highlight Clearfield County’s economic landscape and the collaborative efforts underway to advance strategic development initiatives.

Conversations focused on several key priorities, including brownfield redevelopment, the use of Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) credits, affordable housing needs, and the how current interest rates and monetary policy impact local investment projects.

Representatives from Clearly Ahead shared updates relating to ongoing community projects and partnerships designed to strengthen the county’s economy, attract new investment, and expand opportunities for residents and businesses alike.

Following the discussion with Rob Swales, CEO, and Paul McCloskey, VP of Energy and Business Development, Federal Reserve officials toured the River’s Landing building. Swales and McCloskey shared successful examples of local brownfield redevelopment projects and visited the Clearfield Riverwalk to gain a firsthand look at recent revitalization efforts and the creation of community assets that continue to enhance quality of life in the region.

Clearly Ahead Development has facilitated the redevelopment of 32 Brownfield projects in Clearfield County that have leveraged over $388 million in private investment, the creation of over 600 new jobs, and the retention of over 2,600 full time jobs since inception in 1999.

Clearly Ahead Development is a private, non-profit, membership organization serving communities to create growth and opportunities in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania.