COOKSBURG, Pa. – As the sun crested over Cook Forest on Sunday morning, voices rose in unison to celebrate the Easter holiday during the 75th annual Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service.

(Video and Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The annual event was held outside in the Ridge Camp amphitheater in Cook Forest State Park on Sunday, April 5. It began at 7:00 a.m. with the flag-raising by BSA Troop 51 followed by Worthy is the Lamb” and “Above All” sung by the congregation.

View live video of the service here.

Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

The worship team then performed the song, The Battle and the Blessing, followed by another song from the congregation, Alas and Did My Savior Bleed.

Reverend Thomas Barnard presented the invocation and scripture, before Reverend David Coul gave the message: The Great Paradigm Shift.

Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

After Reverend Coul’s message, the worship team sang Gratitude.

The congregation then joined in on the singing with the hymns Made for More and Because He Lives.

Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

The service concluded around 8:00 a.m. with the Benediction given by Reverend Thomas Barnard and the lowering of the flag by BSA Troop 51.

Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

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