SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (EYT) — Storms in the area shortened the action, but the Golden Eagles track & field team kicked off competition at the Dave Labor Invitational hosted by Slippery Rock at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Abigail Butera hit a PSAC qualifying time in the 1600m The sophomore crossed the finish line in a time of 4:47.73, breaking her own previous PR by nearly a full second and coming just fractions of a second shy of cracking the program’s top-five performance list in the event. Butera’s time was third among non-Division I competitors in the event.

Also competing in the 1500m was Raechel Braun, who took 18th with a time of 4:59.51. Emmy Davis crossed the line in a time of 5:13.07.

Paige Brewer authored a top-10 finish in the 3000m Steeplechase, crossing the line in a time of 13:00.17.

The Golden Eagles track & field team concluded their two-day stint at the Dave Labor Invitational on Saturday.

Madison Foringer had her best performance of the season in the Hammer Throw, placing 11th in the field with a PSAC qualifying mark. The senior thrower achieved a distance of 45.12m, clearing the conference qualifying mark in the process. Foringer also competed in the Discus, throwing a distance of 30.23m.

In the other throwing events on Saturday, Zoey Grunthaner hit a mark of 26.95m in the Javelin. She also threw a mark of 10.08m in the Shot Put.

In the jumps, Emily Foster tied for 16th in the field in the High Jump, clearing the bar at a height of 1.50m. Ariana Morrow and Delaney Yost were within just a inches of one another in the Long Jump, hitting marks of 4.74m and 4.67m respectively.

In the 800m, Abby Stitzer took 15th with a time of 2:22.45. Raegan Stader set a new PR in the 100m, crossing the finish line in a time of 12.79, highlighting Clarion’s day in the sprint events.

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