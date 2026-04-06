For many, finding a reliable place to detail a vehicle or navigate complex PennDOT paperwork can be a source of stress. At Hockinson Unlimited LLC, owners Terry and Tiffany Hockinson have created a business that tackles both, providing Jefferson County with a unique, one-stop shop built on quality and honesty.

Now in its second year of operation, Hockinson Unlimited is a family-run business located at 593 Hazen Richardsville Road in Brookville. By combining professional automotive detailing with essential notary and PennDOT services, the Hockinsons have filled a unique niche in the local community.

“What makes Hockinson Unlimited unique is the combination of services we offer under one roof,” the owners shared. “We’re able to help customers with both their vehicles and their paperwork, and we take pride in providing reliable service, clear communication, and quality work with no corners cut.”

Comprehensive Services

On the automotive side, Hockinson Unlimited specializes in interior and exterior detailing as well as high-end ceramic coatings. While many detailing shops slow down during the colder months, the Hockinsons offer year-round detailing, ensuring local vehicles are protected against the harsh Pennsylvania winter elements.

Complementing their vehicle services is a full suite of administrative expertise. As an authorized PennDOT agent, they handle title transfers, registrations, and duplicate titles. They also provide standard notary work and specialized services such as jail notarizations.

Doing Things the Right Way

The philosophy at Hockinson Unlimited is simple: do things the right way. Whether it is a deep interior clean or a complex title transfer, the goal is to make the process as simple and stress-free as possible for every customer who walks through the door.

“We’re continuing to grow our detailing, ceramic coating, PennDOT, and notary services,” said Terry and Tiffany. “We are grateful for the support from our local community.”

Business Hours and Scheduling

To provide personalized attention to every client, Hockinson Unlimited operates primarily by appointment.

Detailing: Appointments are scheduled in advance and are currently being booked for the spring season.

Appointments are scheduled in advance and are currently being booked for the spring season. PennDOT & Notary: Services are available during scheduled business hours, with the added convenience of Sunday appointments available when specific requirements are met.

Special Feature Promotion

To celebrate being named Business of the Week, Hockinson Unlimited is offering a special incentive for new and returning clients: Mention this feature during your appointment booking and receive a FREE windshield coating upgrade with any full detail.

Business Information:

Address: 593 Hazen Richardsville Rd, Brookville, PA 15825

Phone: 814-715-1739

Website: www.hockinsonservices.com

Facebook: Hockinson Unlimited LLC

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